Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1667.85 and closed at ₹1658.85, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1683 and a low of ₹1625 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹163,907.70 crore. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra has seen a 52-week high of ₹1807.4 and a low of ₹1163.7, with a BSE volume of 35,945 shares traded.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1700.93
|Support 1
|1638.78
|Resistance 2
|1725.12
|Support 2
|1600.82
|Resistance 3
|1763.08
|Support 3
|1576.63
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1780.0, 6.21% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Hold
|6
|7
|6
|7
|Sell
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 162.27% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 35 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1683 & ₹1625 yesterday to end at ₹1675.85. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.