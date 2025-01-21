Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 21 Jan 2025, by 1.02 %. The stock closed at 1658.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1675.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at 1667.85 and closed at 1658.85, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 1683 and a low of 1625 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at 163,907.70 crore. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra has seen a 52-week high of 1807.4 and a low of 1163.7, with a BSE volume of 35,945 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11700.93Support 11638.78
Resistance 21725.12Support 21600.82
Resistance 31763.08Support 31576.63
21 Jan 2025, 08:40 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1780.0, 6.21% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7666
    Buy14141414
    Hold6767
    Sell9998
    Strong Sell3333
21 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1865 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 162.27% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 35 k.

21 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1658.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1683 & 1625 yesterday to end at 1675.85. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.