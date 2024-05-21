Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Shares Rise on Positive Trading Day

8 min read . Updated: 21 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 21 May 2024, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 1305.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1312.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1292.05 and closed at 1304.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1327.95, while the low was 1292.05. The market capitalization stood at 127,557.15 crores. The 52-week high and low were 1416 and 1039.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3489 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:40:01 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.66%; Futures open interest increased by 0.31%

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Tech Mahindra indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

21 May 2024, 09:30:05 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1312.55, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹1305.5

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tech Mahindra has surpassed the first resistance of 1312.27 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1318.88. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1318.88 then there can be further positive price movement.

21 May 2024, 09:16:24 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tech Mahindra has increased by 1.01% and is currently trading at 1318.75. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's shares have gained 21.78% to reach 1318.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.45%
3 Months-1.9%
6 Months8.56%
YTD2.59%
1 Year21.78%
21 May 2024, 08:50:28 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11312.27Support 11298.82
Resistance 21318.88Support 21291.98
Resistance 31325.72Support 31285.37
21 May 2024, 08:36:36 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1299.5, 0.47% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy111165
    Buy7767
    Hold881110
    Sell10101212
    Strong Sell2222
21 May 2024, 08:20:22 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 86 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1996 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 95.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 83 k & BSE volume was 3 k.

21 May 2024, 08:01:12 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1304.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1327.95 & 1292.05 yesterday to end at 1304.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

