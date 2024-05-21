Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Shares Rise on Positive Trading Day

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1292.05 and closed at ₹1304.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1327.95, while the low was ₹1292.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹127,557.15 crores. The 52-week high and low were ₹1416 and ₹1039.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3489 shares traded.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Tech Mahindra indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tech Mahindra has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1312.27 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1318.88. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1318.88 then there can be further positive price movement.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tech Mahindra has increased by 1.01% and is currently trading at ₹1318.75. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's shares have gained 21.78% to reach ₹1318.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.45%
|3 Months
|-1.9%
|6 Months
|8.56%
|YTD
|2.59%
|1 Year
|21.78%
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1312.27
|Support 1
|1298.82
|Resistance 2
|1318.88
|Support 2
|1291.98
|Resistance 3
|1325.72
|Support 3
|1285.37
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1299.5, 0.47% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|6
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|7
|Hold
|8
|8
|11
|10
|Sell
|10
|10
|12
|12
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 95.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 83 k & BSE volume was 3 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1327.95 & ₹1292.05 yesterday to end at ₹1304.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
