Wed Jan 22 2025 09:30:39
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Faces Decline in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Faces Decline in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2025, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 1640.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1639.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at 1672 and closed slightly higher at 1674.2. The stock reached a high of 1703.25 and a low of 1636.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of 160,578 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at 1807.4 and the low at 1163.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 121,968 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2025, 09:30:12 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Live Updates: Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1639.65, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹1640.25

Tech Mahindra Live Updates: Tech Mahindra share price is at 1639.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1616.28 and 1683.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1616.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1683.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 Jan 2025, 09:21:42 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra's share price has increased by 0.19%, currently trading at 1643.40. Over the past year, the stock has risen by 18.40%, reaching 1643.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 8.41%, climbing to 23024.65 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.42%
3 Months2.28%
6 Months9.85%
YTD-3.85%
1 Year18.4%
22 Jan 2025, 08:46:35 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11683.73Support 11616.28
Resistance 21727.37Support 21592.47
Resistance 31751.18Support 31548.83
22 Jan 2025, 08:40:18 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1785.0, 8.79% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7666
    Buy14141414
    Hold6767
    Sell9998
    Strong Sell3333
22 Jan 2025, 08:18:09 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1930 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 121 k.

22 Jan 2025, 08:00:32 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1674.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1703.25 & 1636.35 yesterday to end at 1640.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

