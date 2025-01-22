Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Faces Decline in Today's Trading Session

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1672 and closed slightly higher at ₹1674.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1703.25 and a low of ₹1636.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹160,578 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1807.4 and the low at ₹1163.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 121,968 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tech Mahindra Live Updates: Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1639.65, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹1640.25
Tech Mahindra Live Updates: Tech Mahindra share price is at ₹1639.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1616.28 and ₹1683.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1616.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1683.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra's share price has increased by 0.19%, currently trading at ₹1643.40. Over the past year, the stock has risen by 18.40%, reaching ₹1643.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 8.41%, climbing to 23024.65 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.42%
|3 Months
|2.28%
|6 Months
|9.85%
|YTD
|-3.85%
|1 Year
|18.4%
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1683.73
|Support 1
|1616.28
|Resistance 2
|1727.37
|Support 2
|1592.47
|Resistance 3
|1751.18
|Support 3
|1548.83
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1785.0, 8.79% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Hold
|6
|7
|6
|7
|Sell
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1930 k
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 121 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1674.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1703.25 & ₹1636.35 yesterday to end at ₹1640.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.