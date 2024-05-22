Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1317.95 and closed at ₹1305.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1327 and the low was ₹1304.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹129,638.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1416 and ₹1039.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 42050 shares.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1331.38 and 1324.68 in the last hour. Traders could look into rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 1324.68 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1331.38.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1334.38
|Support 1
|1327.13
|Resistance 2
|1338.32
|Support 2
|1323.82
|Resistance 3
|1341.63
|Support 3
|1319.88
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.34%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.27%
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price accompanied by a decrease in open interest for Tech Mahindra indicates a potential weakening of the current bullish trend. This could result in the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹1311.05 and a high of ₹1331.9 on the current day.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 39.79% higher than yesterday
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tech Mahindra traded by 12 AM is 39.79% higher compared to yesterday. The price is currently trading at ₹1328.85, showing an increase of 0.4%. Volume traded is a significant factor to analyze alongside price in order to identify trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1332.58 and 1321.63 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 1321.63 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1332.58.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1331.38
|Support 1
|1324.68
|Resistance 2
|1334.32
|Support 2
|1320.92
|Resistance 3
|1338.08
|Support 3
|1317.98
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra Short Term and Long Term Trends
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tech Mahindra share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1293.78
|10 Days
|1284.25
|20 Days
|1256.77
|50 Days
|1262.63
|100 Days
|1283.17
|300 Days
|1244.77
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1325.6, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹1323.6
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra share price is at ₹1325.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1309.67 and ₹1332.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1309.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1332.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 35.24% higher than yesterday
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Tech Mahindra until 11 AM is 35.24% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹1326.25, up by 0.2%. Both volume traded and price are important indicators for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate further price declines.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra reached a peak of 1329.8 and a low of 1318.85 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 1327.52 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1332.58
|Support 1
|1321.63
|Resistance 2
|1336.67
|Support 2
|1314.77
|Resistance 3
|1343.53
|Support 3
|1310.68
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1328.95, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹1323.6
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra share price is at ₹1328.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1309.67 and ₹1332.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1309.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1332.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Today, Tech Mahindra's stock price rose by 0.28% to reach ₹1327.25. Among its peers, PB Fintech is declining, while HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Oracle Financial Services Software are experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.17% and 0.14% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HCL Technologies
|1345.3
|3.05
|0.23
|1696.5
|1087.75
|365069.37
|LTI Mindtree
|4748.0
|20.2
|0.43
|6442.65
|4565.0
|140618.37
|Tech Mahindra
|1327.25
|3.65
|0.28
|1416.0
|1060.2
|117138.59
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|7693.1
|25.95
|0.34
|9021.4
|3522.0
|66677.64
|PB Fintech
|1274.75
|-12.4
|-0.96
|1400.0
|587.75
|57180.47
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1299.5, 2.11% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|6
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|7
|Hold
|8
|8
|11
|10
|Sell
|10
|10
|12
|12
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 49.60% higher than yesterday
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Tech Mahindra until 10 AM is 49.60% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1321.8, showing a decrease of -0.14%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. When prices rise with increased volume, it indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a decrease in prices with high volume may signal a potential further decline.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra touched a high of 1325.8 & a low of 1311.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1327.52
|Support 1
|1312.77
|Resistance 2
|1334.03
|Support 2
|1304.53
|Resistance 3
|1342.27
|Support 3
|1298.02
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tech Mahindra's stock price decreased by 0.42% to reach ₹1318, while its competitors are showing a mixed performance. Among its peers, Oracle Financial Services Software is declining, while HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and PB Fintech are experiencing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.14% and -0.04% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HCL Technologies
|1344.8
|2.55
|0.19
|1696.5
|1087.75
|364933.68
|LTI Mindtree
|4756.0
|28.2
|0.6
|6442.65
|4565.0
|140855.3
|Tech Mahindra
|1318.0
|-5.6
|-0.42
|1416.0
|1060.2
|116322.22
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|7640.0
|-27.15
|-0.35
|9021.4
|3522.0
|66217.41
|PB Fintech
|1298.0
|10.85
|0.84
|1400.0
|587.75
|58223.37
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.2%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.04%
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The decrease in futures price and open interest in Tech Mahindra indicates a potential shift in market sentiment, suggesting that the bearish trend may be weakening. This could lead to the stock reaching a bottom or potentially reversing its direction in the near future.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1319, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹1323.6
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra share price is at ₹1319 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1309.67 and ₹1332.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1309.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1332.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra's stock price has increased by 0.35% today, reaching ₹1328.20. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's shares have gained 19.87%, also reaching ₹1328.20. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.79%
|3 Months
|-0.96%
|6 Months
|9.91%
|YTD
|4.03%
|1 Year
|19.87%
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1331.9
|Support 1
|1311.0
|Resistance 2
|1338.9
|Support 2
|1297.1
|Resistance 3
|1352.8
|Support 3
|1290.1
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1299.5, 2.07% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|6
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|7
|Hold
|8
|8
|11
|10
|Sell
|10
|10
|12
|12
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 1495 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2001 k
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1453 k & BSE volume was 42 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1305.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1327 & ₹1304.25 yesterday to end at ₹1305.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
