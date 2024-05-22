Hello User
Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
29 min read . 01:39 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 22 May 2024, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 1323.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1325.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1317.95 and closed at 1305.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1327 and the low was 1304.25. The market capitalization stood at 129,638.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1416 and 1039.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 42050 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:39 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1331.38 and 1324.68 in the last hour. Traders could look into rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 1324.68 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1331.38.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11334.38Support 11327.13
Resistance 21338.32Support 21323.82
Resistance 31341.63Support 31319.88
22 May 2024, 01:17 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.34%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.27%

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price accompanied by a decrease in open interest for Tech Mahindra indicates a potential weakening of the current bullish trend. This could result in the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.

22 May 2024, 01:05 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra stock's price fluctuated between a low of 1311.05 and a high of 1331.9 on the current day.

22 May 2024, 12:47 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 39.79% higher than yesterday

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Tech Mahindra traded by 12 AM is 39.79% higher compared to yesterday. The price is currently trading at 1328.85, showing an increase of 0.4%. Volume traded is a significant factor to analyze alongside price in order to identify trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 12:35 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1332.58 and 1321.63 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 1321.63 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1332.58.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11331.38Support 11324.68
Resistance 21334.32Support 21320.92
Resistance 31338.08Support 31317.98
22 May 2024, 12:27 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tech Mahindra share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 12:27 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1293.78
10 Days1284.25
20 Days1256.77
50 Days1262.63
100 Days1283.17
300 Days1244.77
22 May 2024, 12:13 PM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1325.6, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹1323.6

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra share price is at 1325.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1309.67 and 1332.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1309.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1332.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:45 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 35.24% higher than yesterday

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Tech Mahindra until 11 AM is 35.24% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1326.25, up by 0.2%. Both volume traded and price are important indicators for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate further price declines.

22 May 2024, 11:34 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra reached a peak of 1329.8 and a low of 1318.85 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 1327.52 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11332.58Support 11321.63
Resistance 21336.67Support 21314.77
Resistance 31343.53Support 31310.68
22 May 2024, 11:22 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1328.95, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹1323.6

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra share price is at 1328.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1309.67 and 1332.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1309.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1332.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:12 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Today, Tech Mahindra's stock price rose by 0.28% to reach 1327.25. Among its peers, PB Fintech is declining, while HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Oracle Financial Services Software are experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.17% and 0.14% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HCL Technologies1345.33.050.231696.51087.75365069.37
LTI Mindtree4748.020.20.436442.654565.0140618.37
Tech Mahindra1327.253.650.281416.01060.2117138.59
Oracle Financial Services Softwa7693.125.950.349021.43522.066677.64
PB Fintech1274.75-12.4-0.961400.0587.7557180.47
22 May 2024, 11:05 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1299.5, 2.11% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy111165
    Buy7767
    Hold881110
    Sell10101212
    Strong Sell2222
22 May 2024, 10:46 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 49.60% higher than yesterday

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Tech Mahindra until 10 AM is 49.60% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1321.8, showing a decrease of -0.14%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. When prices rise with increased volume, it indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a decrease in prices with high volume may signal a potential further decline.

22 May 2024, 10:36 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra touched a high of 1325.8 & a low of 1311.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11327.52Support 11312.77
Resistance 21334.03Support 21304.53
Resistance 31342.27Support 31298.02
22 May 2024, 10:13 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:54 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tech Mahindra's stock price decreased by 0.42% to reach 1318, while its competitors are showing a mixed performance. Among its peers, Oracle Financial Services Software is declining, while HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and PB Fintech are experiencing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.14% and -0.04% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HCL Technologies1344.82.550.191696.51087.75364933.68
LTI Mindtree4756.028.20.66442.654565.0140855.3
Tech Mahindra1318.0-5.6-0.421416.01060.2116322.22
Oracle Financial Services Softwa7640.0-27.15-0.359021.43522.066217.41
PB Fintech1298.010.850.841400.0587.7558223.37
22 May 2024, 09:41 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.2%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.04%

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The decrease in futures price and open interest in Tech Mahindra indicates a potential shift in market sentiment, suggesting that the bearish trend may be weakening. This could lead to the stock reaching a bottom or potentially reversing its direction in the near future.

22 May 2024, 09:38 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1319, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹1323.6

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra share price is at 1319 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1309.67 and 1332.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1309.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1332.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra's stock price has increased by 0.35% today, reaching 1328.20. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's shares have gained 19.87%, also reaching 1328.20. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.79%
3 Months-0.96%
6 Months9.91%
YTD4.03%
1 Year19.87%
22 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11331.9Support 11311.0
Resistance 21338.9Support 21297.1
Resistance 31352.8Support 31290.1
22 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1299.5, 2.07% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy111165
    Buy7767
    Hold881110
    Sell10101212
    Strong Sell2222
22 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 1495 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2001 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1453 k & BSE volume was 42 k.

22 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1305.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1327 & 1304.25 yesterday to end at 1305.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

