Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1646.3 and closed slightly lower at ₹1640.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1688.15 and a low of ₹1636.95 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹164,831 crore, the stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹1807.4 and a low of ₹1163.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 23,494 shares.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.91% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 23 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1688.15 & ₹1636.95 yesterday to end at ₹1677.65. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.