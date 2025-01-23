Hello User
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST
Livemint

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2025, by 2.28 %. The stock closed at 1640.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1677.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at 1646.3 and closed slightly lower at 1640.25. The stock reached a high of 1688.15 and a low of 1636.95 during the day. With a market capitalization of 164,831 crore, the stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of 1807.4 and a low of 1163.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 23,494 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2019 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.91% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 23 k.

23 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1640.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1688.15 & 1636.95 yesterday to end at 1677.65. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

