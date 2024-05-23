Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Plunges on the Market Today

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1328.2 and closed at ₹1323.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1335 and the low was ₹1311.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹129978.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1416 and the 52-week low was ₹1060.2. The BSE volume for the day was 26305 shares.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.03%; Futures open interest increased by 0.3%
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest in Tech Mahindra indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1327.35, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹1329.95
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra share price is at ₹1327.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1316.1 and ₹1340.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1316.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1340.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tech Mahindra has increased by 0.26% and is currently trading at ₹1333.40 today. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's shares have gained 22.00% to reach ₹1333.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.39%
|3 Months
|0.4%
|6 Months
|9.46%
|YTD
|4.54%
|1 Year
|22.0%
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1340.45
|Support 1
|1316.1
|Resistance 2
|1350.1
|Support 2
|1301.4
|Resistance 3
|1364.8
|Support 3
|1291.75
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1299.5, 2.29% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|6
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|7
|Hold
|8
|8
|11
|10
|Sell
|10
|10
|12
|12
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 1495 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2001 k
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1453 k & BSE volume was 42 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1323.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1335 & ₹1311.05 yesterday to end at ₹1323.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend