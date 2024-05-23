Hello User
Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Plunges on the Market Today

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 23 May 2024, by -0.2 %. The stock closed at 1329.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1327.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1328.2 and closed at 1323.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1335 and the low was 1311.05. The market capitalization stood at 129978.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1416 and the 52-week low was 1060.2. The BSE volume for the day was 26305 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.03%; Futures open interest increased by 0.3%

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest in Tech Mahindra indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

23 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1327.35, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹1329.95

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra share price is at 1327.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1316.1 and 1340.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1316.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1340.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tech Mahindra has increased by 0.26% and is currently trading at 1333.40 today. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's shares have gained 22.00% to reach 1333.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.39%
3 Months0.4%
6 Months9.46%
YTD4.54%
1 Year22.0%
23 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11340.45Support 11316.1
Resistance 21350.1Support 21301.4
Resistance 31364.8Support 31291.75
23 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1299.5, 2.29% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy111165
    Buy7767
    Hold881110
    Sell10101212
    Strong Sell2222
23 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 1495 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2001 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1453 k & BSE volume was 42 k.

23 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1323.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1335 & 1311.05 yesterday to end at 1323.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

