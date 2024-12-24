Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1694.95 and closed at ₹1685.20. The stock reached a high of ₹1724.90 and a low of ₹1686.70. With a market capitalization of ₹165028.4 crore, the company has a 52-week high of ₹1807.40 and a 52-week low of ₹1163.70. The BSE volume for the day was 19,744 shares traded.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tech Mahindra has decreased by 0.26%, currently trading at ₹1709.05. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's shares have increased by 34.29%, reaching ₹1709.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 10.78%, reaching 23753.45 during the same one-year period. Please note that my information is current only up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.56%
|3 Months
|15.22%
|6 Months
|22.17%
|YTD
|34.55%
|1 Year
|34.29%
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1730.52
|Support 1
|1691.37
|Resistance 2
|1747.33
|Support 2
|1669.03
|Resistance 3
|1769.67
|Support 3
|1652.22
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1726.0, 0.73% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|9
|Sell
|9
|9
|8
|10
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 1320 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1767 k
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1301 k & BSE volume was 19 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1685.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1724.9 & ₹1686.7 yesterday to end at ₹1713.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.