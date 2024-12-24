Hello User
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 24 Dec 2024, by 1.68 %. The stock closed at 1685.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1713.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at 1694.95 and closed at 1685.20. The stock reached a high of 1724.90 and a low of 1686.70. With a market capitalization of 165028.4 crore, the company has a 52-week high of 1807.40 and a 52-week low of 1163.70. The BSE volume for the day was 19,744 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tech Mahindra has decreased by 0.26%, currently trading at 1709.05. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's shares have increased by 34.29%, reaching 1709.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 10.78%, reaching 23753.45 during the same one-year period. Please note that my information is current only up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.56%
3 Months15.22%
6 Months22.17%
YTD34.55%
1 Year34.29%
24 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11730.52Support 11691.37
Resistance 21747.33Support 21669.03
Resistance 31769.67Support 31652.22
24 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1726.0, 0.73% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6667
    Buy14141410
    Hold6679
    Sell99810
    Strong Sell3332
24 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 1320 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1767 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1301 k & BSE volume was 19 k.

24 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1685.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1724.9 & 1686.7 yesterday to end at 1713.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

