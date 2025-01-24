Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1650.25 and closed at ₹1683.5, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1728.6 and a low of ₹1650.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹167,713.70 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹1807.4 and above its 52-week low of ₹1163.7. BSE volume recorded was 36,192 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1737.33
|Support 1
|1678.83
|Resistance 2
|1762.67
|Support 2
|1645.67
|Resistance 3
|1795.83
|Support 3
|1620.33
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1785.0, 4.09% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Hold
|6
|7
|6
|7
|Sell
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.13% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 36 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1728.6 & ₹1650.25 yesterday to end at ₹1714.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend