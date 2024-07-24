Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 24 Jul 2024, by 1.83 %. The stock closed at 1493.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1521.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1488.95 and closed at 1493.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1526.9 and the low was 1488.95. The market capitalization stood at 148,713.54 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 1544.85 and 1082.55 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 36,306 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2024, 11:21 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1493.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1526.9 & 1488.95 yesterday to end at 1521.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.