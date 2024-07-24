Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1488.95 and closed at ₹1493.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1526.9 and the low was ₹1488.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹148,713.54 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1544.85 and ₹1082.55 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 36,306 shares.
24 Jul 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1493.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1526.9 & ₹1488.95 yesterday to end at ₹1521.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend