Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1331.25 and closed at ₹1329.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1344.35, while the low was ₹1326. The market capitalization stood at ₹130,613.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1416 and the 52-week low is ₹1060.2. The BSE volume for the day was 37,549 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1347.73
|Support 1
|1328.88
|Resistance 2
|1355.27
|Support 2
|1317.57
|Resistance 3
|1366.58
|Support 3
|1310.03
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1299.5, 2.76% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|6
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|7
|Hold
|8
|8
|11
|10
|Sell
|10
|10
|12
|12
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1440 k & BSE volume was 37 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1344.35 & ₹1326 yesterday to end at ₹1329.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend