Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 24 May 2024, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 1329.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1336.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1331.25 and closed at 1329.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1344.35, while the low was 1326. The market capitalization stood at 130,613.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1416 and the 52-week low is 1060.2. The BSE volume for the day was 37,549 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11347.73Support 11328.88
Resistance 21355.27Support 21317.57
Resistance 31366.58Support 31310.03
24 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1299.5, 2.76% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy111165
    Buy7767
    Hold881110
    Sell10101212
    Strong Sell2222
24 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 1478 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1974 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1440 k & BSE volume was 37 k.

24 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1329.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1344.35 & 1326 yesterday to end at 1329.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

