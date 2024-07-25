Hello User
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2024, by 2.71 %. The stock closed at 1493.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1534.4 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1488.95 and closed at 1493.85 on the last trading day. The day's high was 1540 and the low was 1488.95. The market capitalization stood at 150087.84 crore. The 52-week high was at 1544.85 and the low was 1082.55. The BSE volume for the day was 105479 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11552.53Support 11491.03
Resistance 21574.47Support 21451.47
Resistance 31614.03Support 31429.53
25 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1368.0, 10.84% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 950.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1705.363

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1010117
    Buy9976
    Hold77810
    Sell11111012
    Strong Sell2222
25 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2167 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.07% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 105 k.

25 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1493.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1540 & 1488.95 yesterday to end at 1534.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.