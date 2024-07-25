Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1488.95 and closed at ₹1493.85 on the last trading day. The day's high was ₹1540 and the low was ₹1488.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹150087.84 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹1544.85 and the low was ₹1082.55. The BSE volume for the day was 105479 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1552.53
|Support 1
|1491.03
|Resistance 2
|1574.47
|Support 2
|1451.47
|Resistance 3
|1614.03
|Support 3
|1429.53
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1368.0, 10.84% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹950.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1705.363
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|11
|7
|Buy
|9
|9
|7
|6
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|10
|Sell
|11
|11
|10
|12
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.07% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 105 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1540 & ₹1488.95 yesterday to end at ₹1534.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend