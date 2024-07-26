Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock falls as market reacts to disappointing earnings

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's stock on the last day opened at ₹1531, reached a high of ₹1547.1, and a low of ₹1505.7 before closing at ₹1534.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹149,667.23 crores with a 52-week high of ₹1544.85 and a low of ₹1082.55. The BSE volume for the day was 95,111 shares traded.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -2.68%; Futures open interest increased by 49.0%
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The futures price for Tech Mahindra has decreased, while the open interest has increased. This indicates a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1492, down -2.49% from yesterday's ₹1530.1
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tech Mahindra has broken the first support of ₹1505.98 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1484.12. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1484.12 then there can be further negative price movement.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra's stock price dropped by -4.10% and is currently trading at ₹1467.30. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's share price has increased by 33.83% to ₹1467.30. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.61%
|3 Months
|19.38%
|6 Months
|15.73%
|YTD
|20.22%
|1 Year
|33.83%
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1548.63
|Support 1
|1505.98
|Resistance 2
|1569.42
|Support 2
|1484.12
|Resistance 3
|1591.28
|Support 3
|1463.33
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1377.5, 9.97% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹950.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1774.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|11
|11
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|5
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|8
|Sell
|11
|11
|10
|12
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2253 k
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.92% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 95 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1534.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1547.1 & ₹1505.7 yesterday to end at ₹1530.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend