Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock falls as market reacts to disappointing earnings

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 26 Jul 2024, by -2.49 %. The stock closed at 1530.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1492 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's stock on the last day opened at 1531, reached a high of 1547.1, and a low of 1505.7 before closing at 1534.4. The market capitalization stood at 149,667.23 crores with a 52-week high of 1544.85 and a low of 1082.55. The BSE volume for the day was 95,111 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 09:42 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -2.68%; Futures open interest increased by 49.0%

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The futures price for Tech Mahindra has decreased, while the open interest has increased. This indicates a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

26 Jul 2024, 09:31 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1492, down -2.49% from yesterday's ₹1530.1

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tech Mahindra has broken the first support of 1505.98 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1484.12. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1484.12 then there can be further negative price movement.

26 Jul 2024, 09:16 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra's stock price dropped by -4.10% and is currently trading at 1467.30. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's share price has increased by 33.83% to 1467.30. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.61%
3 Months19.38%
6 Months15.73%
YTD20.22%
1 Year33.83%
26 Jul 2024, 09:04 AM IST Tech Mahindra Q1 Results: Net profit rises 23% to ₹851.5 crore, revenue drops 1.2% YoY; 5 key highlights

Tech Mahindra Q1 Results: India's fifth-largest software company's revenue from operations in the first quarter of the current fiscal fell 1.2 per cent to 13,006 crore

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/tech-mahindra-q1-results-net-profit-rises-23-to-rs-851-5-crore-revenue-drops-marginally-5-key-highlights-11721904550609.html

26 Jul 2024, 09:04 AM IST Top news on July 25: Tech Mahindra, Adani Green Q1 results, rain mayhem in Mumbai-Pune & more

https://www.livemint.com/news/top-news-on-july-25-tech-mahindra-adani-green-q1-results-rain-mayhem-in-mumbai-pune-more-11721911626598.html

26 Jul 2024, 09:04 AM IST Lower subcontractor costs boost Tech Mahindra net profit by 29%

Subcontracting costs dropped 14% to $181 million. Spending less on consultants is a big lever to improve profitability for IT companies.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/tech-mahindra-q1-results-net-profit-mohit-joshi-it-services-gen-ai-infosys-wipro-hcl-technologies-11721916359166.html

26 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11548.63Support 11505.98
Resistance 21569.42Support 21484.12
Resistance 31591.28Support 31463.33
26 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1377.5, 9.97% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 950.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1774.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101111
    Buy9985
    Hold7788
    Sell11111012
    Strong Sell2222
26 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2253 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.92% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 95 k.

26 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1534.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1547.1 & 1505.7 yesterday to end at 1530.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

