Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1702.05 and closed at ₹1706.30, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹1709.75 and a low of ₹1690.95 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹166,873.4 crore, Tech Mahindra's shares are currently trading well below their 52-week high of ₹1807.40, while the 52-week low stands at ₹1163.70. The BSE volume for the day was 21,970 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra's share price has increased by 0.67%, currently trading at ₹1710.30. Over the past year, the stock has appreciated by 32.70%, reaching ₹1710.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 10.77%, reaching 23750.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.51%
|3 Months
|15.63%
|6 Months
|18.6%
|YTD
|33.48%
|1 Year
|32.7%
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1712.12
|Support 1
|1688.12
|Resistance 2
|1725.38
|Support 2
|1677.38
|Resistance 3
|1736.12
|Support 3
|1664.12
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1726.0, 1.6% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|9
|Sell
|9
|9
|8
|10
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 681 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1663 k
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 59.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 659 k & BSE volume was 21 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1706.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1709.75 & ₹1690.95 yesterday to end at ₹1698.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.