Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 27 Jan 2025, by 0.75 %. The stock closed at 1712.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1725.70 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at 1724.65 and closed at 1712.90, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 1736.35 and a low of 1705.90 during the day. With a market capitalization of 168,658.30 crore, the stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of 1807.40 and a low of 1163.70. The BSE volume recorded was 11,586 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jan 2025, 08:35 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1785.0, 3.44% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7666
    Buy14141414
    Hold6767
    Sell9998
    Strong Sell3333
27 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 1268 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2129 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1257 k & BSE volume was 11 k.

27 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1712.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1736.35 & 1705.90 yesterday to end at 1725.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

