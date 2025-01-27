Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1724.65 and closed at ₹1712.90, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1736.35 and a low of ₹1705.90 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹168,658.30 crore, the stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹1807.40 and a low of ₹1163.70. The BSE volume recorded was 11,586 shares.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1785.0, 3.44% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Hold
|6
|7
|6
|7
|Sell
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1257 k & BSE volume was 11 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1736.35 & ₹1705.90 yesterday to end at ₹1725.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend