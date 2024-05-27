Hello User
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 27 May 2024, by -1.18 %. The stock closed at 1337.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1321.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1330.1 and closed at 1337.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1345 and the low was 1317.45. The market capitalization stood at 129,191.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1416 and the 52-week low is 1060.2. The BSE volume for the day was 127,812 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11338.37Support 11313.37
Resistance 21354.18Support 21304.18
Resistance 31363.37Support 31288.37
27 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1299.5, 1.69% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111115
    Buy7757
    Hold88810
    Sell10101212
    Strong Sell2222
27 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 1478 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1974 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1440 k & BSE volume was 37 k.

27 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1337.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1345 & 1317.45 yesterday to end at 1337.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

