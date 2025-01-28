Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1724.70 and closed slightly lower at ₹1722.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1724.70 and a low of ₹1646.60 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹161,889.60 crore, Tech Mahindra’s performance reflects its 52-week high of ₹1807.40 and low of ₹1163.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 17,667 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1695.07
|Support 1
|1626.17
|Resistance 2
|1738.93
|Support 2
|1601.13
|Resistance 3
|1763.97
|Support 3
|1557.27
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1785.0, 7.77% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1174 k & BSE volume was 18 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1724.70 & ₹1646.60 yesterday to end at ₹1656.30. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.