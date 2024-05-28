Active Stocks
Tue May 28 2024 09:23:04
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 176.75 0.71%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 455.15 0.57%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 430.95 -0.13%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 839.40 0.64%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 318.30 0.09%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

5 min read . Updated: 28 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 28 May 2024, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 1321.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1328.4 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's stock opened and closed at 1321.9 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1342.2, while the low was 1317.65. The market capitalization stood at 129,827.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1416 and the 52-week low is 1060.2. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 63,013.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 09:15:46 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The Tech Mahindra stock price has decreased by 0.18% and is currently trading at 1327.20. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra shares have gained 19.28% to reach 1327.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.30% to 22932.45 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.84%
3 Months-1.11%
6 Months11.01%
YTD4.48%
1 Year19.28%
28 May 2024, 08:45:04 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11342.38Support 11317.83
Resistance 21354.87Support 21305.77
Resistance 31366.93Support 31293.28
28 May 2024, 08:37:11 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1299.5, 2.18% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111115
    Buy7757
    Hold88810
    Sell10101212
    Strong Sell2222
28 May 2024, 08:17:41 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 1043 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1925 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 980 k & BSE volume was 63 k.

28 May 2024, 08:07:11 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1321.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1342.2 & 1317.65 yesterday to end at 1321.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue