Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's stock opened and closed at ₹1321.9 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1342.2, while the low was ₹1317.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹129,827.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1416 and the 52-week low is ₹1060.2. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 63,013.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The Tech Mahindra stock price has decreased by 0.18% and is currently trading at ₹1327.20. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra shares have gained 19.28% to reach ₹1327.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.30% to 22932.45 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.84%
|3 Months
|-1.11%
|6 Months
|11.01%
|YTD
|4.48%
|1 Year
|19.28%
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1342.38
|Support 1
|1317.83
|Resistance 2
|1354.87
|Support 2
|1305.77
|Resistance 3
|1366.93
|Support 3
|1293.28
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1299.5, 2.18% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|5
|7
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|10
|Sell
|10
|10
|12
|12
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 1043 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1925 k
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 980 k & BSE volume was 63 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1321.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1342.2 & ₹1317.65 yesterday to end at ₹1321.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend