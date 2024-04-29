Active Stocks
Mon Apr 29 2024 12:53:12
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.95 1.27%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 816.65 1.90%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,146.80 3.58%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,636.10 1.72%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 436.50 -0.78%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

8 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2024, 12:47 PM IST
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 1.8 %. The stock closed at 1277.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1300.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Stock Price TodayPremium
Tech Mahindra Stock Price Today

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1289.4 and closed at 1277.45 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1311.5 and the low was 1287.35. The market capitalization stood at 126,740.03 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1416 and 982.95, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 43,831 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 12:47:49 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -86.77% lower than yesterday

The volume of Tech Mahindra traded until 12 AM is down by 86.77% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1302.6, reflecting a decrease of 1.97%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends, alongside price. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could suggest further price declines.

29 Apr 2024, 12:38:36 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Tech Mahindra reached a peak of 1307.5 and a low of 1295.55 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance level of 1300.9 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11309.55Support 11297.6
Resistance 21314.5Support 21290.6
Resistance 31321.5Support 31285.65
29 Apr 2024, 12:25:28 PM IST

Tech Mahindra Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tech Mahindra share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

29 Apr 2024, 12:21:08 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1192.67
10 Days1220.78
20 Days1239.62
50 Days1272.25
100 Days1276.64
300 Days1237.19
29 Apr 2024, 12:11:28 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1300.45, up 1.8% from yesterday's ₹1277.45

Tech Mahindra share price is at 1300.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1231.6 and 1337.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1231.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1337.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

29 Apr 2024, 11:47:50 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -87.83% lower than yesterday

The volume of Tech Mahindra traded until 11 AM is down by 87.83% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at 1301, a decrease of 1.84%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with higher volume may indicate further price declines.

29 Apr 2024, 11:33:07 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1310.35 and 1288.5 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 1288.5 and selling near hourly resistance at 1310.35.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11300.9Support 11295.35
Resistance 21303.5Support 21292.4
Resistance 31306.45Support 31289.8
29 Apr 2024, 11:22:46 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1277.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1311.5 & 1287.35 yesterday to end at 1277.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue