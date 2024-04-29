Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

8 min read . 12:47 PM IST Trade

Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 1.8 %. The stock closed at 1277.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1300.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.