Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1653.90 and closed slightly lower at ₹1653.10. The stock reached a high of ₹1663.75 and dipped to a low of ₹1638.20. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹161,346.40 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1807.40 and a low of ₹1163.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 45,204 shares for the day.
Tech Mahindra Live Updates: Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1664.85, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹1645.50
Tech Mahindra Live Updates: The current market price of Tech Mahindra has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1664.33 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1677.82. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1677.82 then there can be further positive price movement.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tech Mahindra has increased by 0.68%, currently trading at ₹1656.70. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's shares have appreciated by 25.41%, reaching ₹1656.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.67%, reaching 22957.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.48%
|3 Months
|2.76%
|6 Months
|7.17%
|YTD
|-3.39%
|1 Year
|25.41%
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1664.33
|Support 1
|1637.68
|Resistance 2
|1677.82
|Support 2
|1624.52
|Resistance 3
|1690.98
|Support 3
|1611.03
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1785.0, 8.02% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 1867 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1865 k
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.09% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1820 k & BSE volume was 46 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1653.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1663.75 & ₹1638.20 yesterday to end at ₹1652.40. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.