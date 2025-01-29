Hello User
Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2025, by 1.18 %. The stock closed at 1645.50 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1664.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at 1653.90 and closed slightly lower at 1653.10. The stock reached a high of 1663.75 and dipped to a low of 1638.20. The company's market capitalization stood at 161,346.40 crore, with a 52-week high of 1807.40 and a low of 1163.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 45,204 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:31 AM IST Tech Mahindra Live Updates: Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1664.85, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹1645.50

Tech Mahindra Live Updates: The current market price of Tech Mahindra has surpassed the first resistance of 1664.33 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1677.82. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1677.82 then there can be further positive price movement.

29 Jan 2025, 09:22 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tech Mahindra has increased by 0.68%, currently trading at 1656.70. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's shares have appreciated by 25.41%, reaching 1656.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.67%, reaching 22957.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.48%
3 Months2.76%
6 Months7.17%
YTD-3.39%
1 Year25.41%
29 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11664.33Support 11637.68
Resistance 21677.82Support 21624.52
Resistance 31690.98Support 31611.03
29 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1785.0, 8.02% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7766
    Buy14141414
    Hold6667
    Sell9998
    Strong Sell3333
29 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 1867 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1865 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.09% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1820 k & BSE volume was 46 k.

29 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1653.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1663.75 & 1638.20 yesterday to end at 1652.40. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

