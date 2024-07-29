Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1539.95 and closed at ₹1530.1 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1544.9, while the low was ₹1445.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹150684.51 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1547.1 and a 52-week low of ₹1082.55. The BSE volume for the day was 492987 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1445.0, 6.2% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1010.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1780.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|10
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|8
|7
|8
|8
|Sell
|10
|11
|10
|10
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 215.37% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 492 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1544.9 & ₹1445.5 yesterday to end at ₹1540.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend