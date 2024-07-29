Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 29 Jul 2024, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 1530.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1540.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1539.95 and closed at 1530.1 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1544.9, while the low was 1445.5. The market capitalization stood at 150684.51 crore, with a 52-week high of 1547.1 and a 52-week low of 1082.55. The BSE volume for the day was 492987 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1445.0, 6.2% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1010.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1780.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9101011
    Buy10997
    Hold8788
    Sell10111010
    Strong Sell2222
29 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2418 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 215.37% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 492 k.

29 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1530.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1544.9 & 1445.5 yesterday to end at 1540.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.