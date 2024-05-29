Hello User
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 29 May 2024, by -0.97 %. The stock closed at 1329.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1316.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1328.4, reached a high of 1330, and a low of 1311.1 before closing at 1329.65 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at 128688.57 crore with a 52-week high of 1416 and a 52-week low of 1060.2. The BSE volume for the day was 128384 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11326.57Support 11307.52
Resistance 21337.98Support 21299.88
Resistance 31345.62Support 31288.47
29 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1299.5, 1.31% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111115
    Buy7757
    Hold88810
    Sell10101212
    Strong Sell2222
29 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 1043 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1925 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 980 k & BSE volume was 63 k.

29 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1329.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1330 & 1311.1 yesterday to end at 1329.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

