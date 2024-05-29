Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1328.4, reached a high of ₹1330, and a low of ₹1311.1 before closing at ₹1329.65 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹128688.57 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1416 and a 52-week low of ₹1060.2. The BSE volume for the day was 128384 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1326.57
|Support 1
|1307.52
|Resistance 2
|1337.98
|Support 2
|1299.88
|Resistance 3
|1345.62
|Support 3
|1288.47
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1299.5, 1.31% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|5
|7
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|10
|Sell
|10
|10
|12
|12
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 980 k & BSE volume was 63 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1330 & ₹1311.1 yesterday to end at ₹1329.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend