Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra closed today at ₹1262, down -2.08% from yesterday's ₹1288.8
Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra closed today at ₹1262, down -2.08% from yesterday's ₹1288.8

45 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2024, 08:02 PM IST
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 30 Apr 2024, by -2.08 %. The stock closed at 1288.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1262 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Stock Price TodayPremium
Tech Mahindra Stock Price Today

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1289.4 and closed at 1277.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1311.5, while the low was 1284.55. The market capitalization stood at 125,611.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1416, and the 52-week low is 982.95. The BSE volume for the day was 153,254 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:02:43 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live : Shareholding information

Tech Mahindra has a 13.74% MF holding & 24.15% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 13.09% in december to 13.74% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 24.58% in december to 24.15% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:37:24 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Today : Return metrics and efficiency

Tech Mahindra had a ROE of 8.64% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 7.65% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal year are 9.94% and 17.67% respectively.

30 Apr 2024, 07:01:42 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live : Financial performance

Tech Mahindra's EPS has decreased by 19.10% and its revenue has grown by 11.16% over the last 3 years. In the past twelve months, the company's revenue was 519955.00 cr, an increase of 0.00% compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a -5.55% revenue growth and a -32.32% profit decrease in the fourth quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:33:25 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1299.5, 2.98% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11655
    Buy7677
    Hold8111010
    Sell10121211
    Strong Sell2222
30 Apr 2024, 06:00:15 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Tech Mahindra's stock price dropped by 2.08% to reach 1261.95, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. HCL Technologies and LTI Mindtree are declining, whereas Oracle Financial Services Software and PB Fintech are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HCL Technologies1367.55-19.55-1.411696.51048.0371107.27
LTI Mindtree4706.45-41.65-0.886442.654418.0139387.81
Tech Mahindra1261.95-26.85-2.081416.01021.5111375.44
Oracle Financial Services Softwa7594.35141.41.99021.43418.065821.75
PB Fintech1260.521.851.761400.0584.056187.11
30 Apr 2024, 05:35:47 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

Tech Mahindra stock's price fluctuated between a low of 1259.55 and a high of 1291.05 on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 04:35:27 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live : Futures trading lower by -2.04%; Futures open interest increased by 4.14%

A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Tech Mahindra, indicates a potential for downward price movement. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions in anticipation of this trend continuing in the upcoming days.

30 Apr 2024, 03:49:47 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is -36.44% lower than yesterday

The volume of Tech Mahindra traded until 3 PM is 36.44% lower than yesterday, with the price at 1262, a decrease of 2.08%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 03:49:06 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra closed today at ₹1262, down -2.08% from yesterday's ₹1288.8

Tech Mahindra share price closed the day at 1262 - a 2.08% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1283.58 , 1302.07 , 1313.03. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1254.13 , 1243.17 , 1224.68.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:35:27 PM IST

Tech Mahindra Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:16:44 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1265.15, down -1.84% from yesterday's ₹1288.8

The current market price of Tech Mahindra has broken the first support of 1280.27 & second support of 1270.88 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1255.52. If the stock price breaks the final support of 1255.52 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

30 Apr 2024, 02:58:17 PM IST

Tech Mahindra Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tech Mahindra share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

30 Apr 2024, 02:57:50 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1192.67
10 Days1220.78
20 Days1239.62
50 Days1272.25
100 Days1276.64
300 Days1237.77
30 Apr 2024, 02:47:19 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is -39.38% lower than yesterday

The volume of Tech Mahindra traded until 2 PM is 39.38% lower than yesterday. The stock price is currently trading at 1264.8, down by 1.86%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume may signal a continued decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 02:37:11 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1270.12 and 1264.52 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 1264.52 and selling near hourly resistance at 1270.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11269.03Support 11264.08
Resistance 21271.97Support 21262.07
Resistance 31273.98Support 31259.13
30 Apr 2024, 02:11:41 PM IST

30 Apr 2024, 02:01:35 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1267.95, down -1.62% from yesterday's ₹1288.8

The current market price of Tech Mahindra has broken the first support of 1280.27 & second support of 1270.88 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1255.52. If the stock price breaks the final support of 1255.52 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

30 Apr 2024, 01:45:47 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is -41.35% lower than yesterday

The volume of Tech Mahindra traded by 1 PM is down by 41.35% compared to yesterday, with the price at 1268.25, a decrease of 1.59%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 01:37:50 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1271.67 and 1264.42 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1264.42 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1271.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11270.12Support 11264.52
Resistance 21272.83Support 21261.63
Resistance 31275.72Support 31258.92
30 Apr 2024, 01:10:05 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live : Futures trading lower by -1.75%; Futures open interest increased by 1.56%

A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest for Tech Mahindra, indicates potential negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

30 Apr 2024, 01:02:36 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

Tech Mahindra stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 1262 and a high of 1291.05.

30 Apr 2024, 12:50:06 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -50.91% lower than yesterday

The volume of Tech Mahindra traded until 12 AM is down by 50.91% compared to yesterday, with the price at 1267.7, showing a decrease of 1.64%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 12:40:00 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1277.1 and 1258.7 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 1258.7 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1277.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11271.67Support 11264.42
Resistance 21276.03Support 21261.53
Resistance 31278.92Support 31257.17
30 Apr 2024, 12:23:20 PM IST

30 Apr 2024, 12:22:44 PM IST

30 Apr 2024, 12:10:05 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1268.35, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹1288.8

The current market price of Tech Mahindra has broken the first support of 1280.27 & second support of 1270.88 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1255.52. If the stock price breaks the final support of 1255.52 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

30 Apr 2024, 11:52:16 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is -61.03% lower than yesterday

The volume of Tech Mahindra traded until 11 AM is 61.03% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1270, a decrease of 1.46%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 11:33:54 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

During the previous trading hour, Tech Mahindra reached a high of 1280.4 and a low of 1262.0. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 1275.38 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 1271.27 and 1263.43.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11277.1Support 11258.7
Resistance 21287.95Support 21251.15
Resistance 31295.5Support 31240.3
30 Apr 2024, 11:26:26 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1267.2, down -1.68% from yesterday's ₹1288.8

The current market price of Tech Mahindra has broken the first support of 1280.27 & second support of 1270.88 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1255.52. If the stock price breaks the final support of 1255.52 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

30 Apr 2024, 11:17:17 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Tech Mahindra's stock price dropped by 2.01% to reach 1262.85, while its industry counterparts are experiencing varied movements. HCL Technologies and LTI Mindtree are declining, whereas Oracle Financial Services Software and PB Fintech are showing gains. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.43% and 0.38% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HCL Technologies1374.2-12.9-0.931696.51048.0372911.86
LTI Mindtree4735.05-13.05-0.276442.654418.0140234.84
Tech Mahindra1262.85-25.95-2.011416.01021.5111454.87
Oracle Financial Services Softwa7556.35103.41.399021.43418.065492.4
PB Fintech1265.026.352.131400.0584.056387.7
30 Apr 2024, 10:52:30 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -78.28% lower than yesterday

The volume of Tech Mahindra traded until 10 AM is 78.28% lower than yesterday. The price is currently at 1275, down by 1.07%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 10:37:22 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Tech Mahindra touched a high of 1291.05 & a low of 1279.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11287.33Support 11275.38
Resistance 21295.17Support 21271.27
Resistance 31299.28Support 31263.43
30 Apr 2024, 10:12:13 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:50:10 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price live: Stock Peers

The stock price of Tech Mahindra is currently down by 0.27% at 1285.3, while its counterparts like HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, Oracle Financial Services Software, and PB Fintech are experiencing gains today. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.22% and 0.28% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HCL Technologies1393.36.20.451696.51048.0378094.96
LTI Mindtree4765.4517.350.376442.654418.0141135.17
Tech Mahindra1285.3-3.5-0.271416.01021.5113436.23
Oracle Financial Services Softwa7566.2113.251.529021.43418.065577.77
PB Fintech1267.6529.02.341400.0584.056505.82
30 Apr 2024, 09:44:47 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.49%; Futures open interest increased by 0.22%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Tech Mahindra indicates the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

30 Apr 2024, 09:35:00 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1289.15, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹1288.8

Tech Mahindra share price is at 1289.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1280.27 and 1305.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1280.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1305.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:21:37 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Tech Mahindra has decreased by 0.63% and is currently trading at 1280.65. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's shares have increased by 25.85% to 1280.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.77% to 22643.40 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.64%
3 Months-5.57%
6 Months14.32%
YTD1.23%
1 Year25.85%
30 Apr 2024, 08:47:13 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11305.02Support 11280.27
Resistance 21320.38Support 21270.88
Resistance 31329.77Support 31255.52
30 Apr 2024, 08:32:47 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1299.5, 1.05% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11655
    Buy7677
    Hold8111010
    Sell10121211
    Strong Sell2222
30 Apr 2024, 08:20:25 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Today : Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2102 k

The trading volume yesterday was 103.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 153 k.

30 Apr 2024, 08:01:26 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1277.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1311.5 & 1284.55 yesterday to end at 1277.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

GENIE RECOMMENDS
