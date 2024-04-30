Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra closed today at 1262, down -2.08% from yesterday's 1288.8

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1289.4 and closed at ₹1277.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1311.5, while the low was ₹1284.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹125,611.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1416, and the 52-week low is ₹982.95. The BSE volume for the day was 153,254 shares.
Tech Mahindra has a 13.74% MF holding & 24.15% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 13.09% in december to 13.74% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 24.58% in december to 24.15% in march quarter.
Tech Mahindra had a ROE of 8.64% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 7.65% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal year are 9.94% and 17.67% respectively.
Tech Mahindra's EPS has decreased by 19.10% and its revenue has grown by 11.16% over the last 3 years. In the past twelve months, the company's revenue was 519955.00 cr, an increase of 0.00% compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a -5.55% revenue growth and a -32.32% profit decrease in the fourth quarter.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1299.5, 2.98% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|6
|5
|5
|Buy
|7
|6
|7
|7
|Hold
|8
|11
|10
|10
|Sell
|10
|12
|12
|11
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Today, Tech Mahindra's stock price dropped by 2.08% to reach ₹1261.95, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. HCL Technologies and LTI Mindtree are declining, whereas Oracle Financial Services Software and PB Fintech are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HCL Technologies
|1367.55
|-19.55
|-1.41
|1696.5
|1048.0
|371107.27
|LTI Mindtree
|4706.45
|-41.65
|-0.88
|6442.65
|4418.0
|139387.81
|Tech Mahindra
|1261.95
|-26.85
|-2.08
|1416.0
|1021.5
|111375.44
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|7594.35
|141.4
|1.9
|9021.4
|3418.0
|65821.75
|PB Fintech
|1260.5
|21.85
|1.76
|1400.0
|584.0
|56187.11
Tech Mahindra stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹1259.55 and a high of ₹1291.05 on the current day.
A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Tech Mahindra, indicates a potential for downward price movement. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions in anticipation of this trend continuing in the upcoming days.
The volume of Tech Mahindra traded until 3 PM is 36.44% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹1262, a decrease of 2.08%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Tech Mahindra share price closed the day at ₹1262 - a 2.08% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1283.58 , 1302.07 , 1313.03. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1254.13 , 1243.17 , 1224.68.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The current market price of Tech Mahindra has broken the first support of ₹1280.27 & second support of ₹1270.88 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1255.52. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹1255.52 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tech Mahindra share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1192.67
|10 Days
|1220.78
|20 Days
|1239.62
|50 Days
|1272.25
|100 Days
|1276.64
|300 Days
|1237.77
The volume of Tech Mahindra traded until 2 PM is 39.38% lower than yesterday. The stock price is currently trading at ₹1264.8, down by 1.86%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume may signal a continued decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 1270.12 and 1264.52 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 1264.52 and selling near hourly resistance at 1270.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1269.03
|Support 1
|1264.08
|Resistance 2
|1271.97
|Support 2
|1262.07
|Resistance 3
|1273.98
|Support 3
|1259.13
The volume of Tech Mahindra traded by 1 PM is down by 41.35% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹1268.25, a decrease of 1.59%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1271.67 and 1264.42 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1264.42 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1271.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1270.12
|Support 1
|1264.52
|Resistance 2
|1272.83
|Support 2
|1261.63
|Resistance 3
|1275.72
|Support 3
|1258.92
A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest for Tech Mahindra, indicates potential negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Tech Mahindra stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹1262 and a high of ₹1291.05.
The volume of Tech Mahindra traded until 12 AM is down by 50.91% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹1267.7, showing a decrease of 1.64%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 1277.1 and 1258.7 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 1258.7 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1277.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1271.67
|Support 1
|1264.42
|Resistance 2
|1276.03
|Support 2
|1261.53
|Resistance 3
|1278.92
|Support 3
|1257.17
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1192.67
|10 Days
|1220.78
|20 Days
|1239.62
|50 Days
|1272.25
|100 Days
|1276.64
|300 Days
|1237.77
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tech Mahindra share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
The volume of Tech Mahindra traded until 11 AM is 61.03% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1270, a decrease of 1.46%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
During the previous trading hour, Tech Mahindra reached a high of 1280.4 and a low of 1262.0. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 1275.38 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 1271.27 and 1263.43.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1277.1
|Support 1
|1258.7
|Resistance 2
|1287.95
|Support 2
|1251.15
|Resistance 3
|1295.5
|Support 3
|1240.3
Today, Tech Mahindra's stock price dropped by 2.01% to reach ₹1262.85, while its industry counterparts are experiencing varied movements. HCL Technologies and LTI Mindtree are declining, whereas Oracle Financial Services Software and PB Fintech are showing gains. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.43% and 0.38% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HCL Technologies
|1374.2
|-12.9
|-0.93
|1696.5
|1048.0
|372911.86
|LTI Mindtree
|4735.05
|-13.05
|-0.27
|6442.65
|4418.0
|140234.84
|Tech Mahindra
|1262.85
|-25.95
|-2.01
|1416.0
|1021.5
|111454.87
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|7556.35
|103.4
|1.39
|9021.4
|3418.0
|65492.4
|PB Fintech
|1265.0
|26.35
|2.13
|1400.0
|584.0
|56387.7
The volume of Tech Mahindra traded until 10 AM is 78.28% lower than yesterday. The price is currently at ₹1275, down by 1.07%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Tech Mahindra touched a high of 1291.05 & a low of 1279.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1287.33
|Support 1
|1275.38
|Resistance 2
|1295.17
|Support 2
|1271.27
|Resistance 3
|1299.28
|Support 3
|1263.43
The stock price of Tech Mahindra is currently down by 0.27% at ₹1285.3, while its counterparts like HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, Oracle Financial Services Software, and PB Fintech are experiencing gains today. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.22% and 0.28% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HCL Technologies
|1393.3
|6.2
|0.45
|1696.5
|1048.0
|378094.96
|LTI Mindtree
|4765.45
|17.35
|0.37
|6442.65
|4418.0
|141135.17
|Tech Mahindra
|1285.3
|-3.5
|-0.27
|1416.0
|1021.5
|113436.23
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|7566.2
|113.25
|1.52
|9021.4
|3418.0
|65577.77
|PB Fintech
|1267.65
|29.0
|2.34
|1400.0
|584.0
|56505.82
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Tech Mahindra indicates the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Tech Mahindra share price is at ₹1289.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1280.27 and ₹1305.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1280.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1305.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Tech Mahindra has decreased by 0.63% and is currently trading at ₹1280.65. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's shares have increased by 25.85% to ₹1280.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.77% to 22643.40 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.64%
|3 Months
|-5.57%
|6 Months
|14.32%
|YTD
|1.23%
|1 Year
|25.85%
The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1305.02
|Support 1
|1280.27
|Resistance 2
|1320.38
|Support 2
|1270.88
|Resistance 3
|1329.77
|Support 3
|1255.52
The trading volume yesterday was 103.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 153 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1311.5 & ₹1284.55 yesterday to end at ₹1277.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!