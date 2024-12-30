Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Dec 30 2024 09:07:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.75 -0.14%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 753.50 0.39%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 480.05 0.24%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,219.65 -0.11%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 309.65 0.18%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 30 Dec 2024, by 0.76 %. The stock closed at 1698.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1711.8 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at 1699.1 and closed slightly lower at 1698.85. The stock reached a high of 1716.4 and a low of 1698.85 during the session. With a market capitalization of 166,266.6 crore, the stock remains well within its 52-week range, which spans from a low of 1163.7 to a high of 1807.4. The BSE volume for the day was 25,331 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Dec 2024, 09:15:11 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tech Mahindra has increased by 0.36%, currently trading at 1718.00. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's shares have appreciated by 33.10%, reaching 1718.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.58%, reaching 23813.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.43%
3 Months15.65%
6 Months19.67%
YTD34.49%
1 Year33.1%
30 Dec 2024, 08:50:17 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11718.13Support 11700.33
Resistance 21726.22Support 21690.62
Resistance 31735.93Support 31682.53
30 Dec 2024, 08:30:02 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1726.0, 0.83% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6667
    Buy14141410
    Hold6679
    Sell99810
    Strong Sell3332
30 Dec 2024, 08:17:05 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 673 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1605 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 58.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 647 k & BSE volume was 25 k.

30 Dec 2024, 08:03:51 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1698.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1716.4 & 1698.85 yesterday to end at 1711.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue