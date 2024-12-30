Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1699.1 and closed slightly lower at ₹1698.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1716.4 and a low of ₹1698.85 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹166,266.6 crore, the stock remains well within its 52-week range, which spans from a low of ₹1163.7 to a high of ₹1807.4. The BSE volume for the day was 25,331 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tech Mahindra has increased by 0.36%, currently trading at ₹1718.00. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's shares have appreciated by 33.10%, reaching ₹1718.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.58%, reaching 23813.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.43%
|3 Months
|15.65%
|6 Months
|19.67%
|YTD
|34.49%
|1 Year
|33.1%
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1718.13
|Support 1
|1700.33
|Resistance 2
|1726.22
|Support 2
|1690.62
|Resistance 3
|1735.93
|Support 3
|1682.53
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1726.0, 0.83% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|9
|Sell
|9
|9
|8
|10
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 58.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 647 k & BSE volume was 25 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1716.4 & ₹1698.85 yesterday to end at ₹1711.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.