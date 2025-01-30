Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1661.05 and closed at ₹1645.50, marking a decline in value. The stock reached a high of ₹1684.75 and a low of ₹1655.40 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹164,557 crore. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹1807.40 and a low of ₹1163.70, with a trading volume of 18,566 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1785.0, 6.03% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1146 k & BSE volume was 18 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1684.75 & ₹1655.40 yesterday to end at ₹1683.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend