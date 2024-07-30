Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1505.05 and closed at ₹1540.5 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹1555.4 and a low of ₹1505.05. The market capitalization was ₹149070.56 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1547.1 and the 52-week low was ₹1082.55. The BSE volume for the day was 51414 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1550.28
|Support 1
|1505.63
|Resistance 2
|1574.82
|Support 2
|1485.52
|Resistance 3
|1594.93
|Support 3
|1460.98
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1445.0, 5.18% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1010.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1780.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|10
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|8
|7
|8
|8
|Sell
|10
|11
|10
|10
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1755 k & BSE volume was 51 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1555.4 & ₹1505.05 yesterday to end at ₹1524. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend