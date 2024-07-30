Hello User
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 30 Jul 2024, by -1.07 %. The stock closed at 1540.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1524 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1505.05 and closed at 1540.5 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 1555.4 and a low of 1505.05. The market capitalization was 149070.56 crore. The 52-week high was 1547.1 and the 52-week low was 1082.55. The BSE volume for the day was 51414 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11550.28Support 11505.63
Resistance 21574.82Support 21485.52
Resistance 31594.93Support 31460.98
30 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1445.0, 5.18% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1010.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1780.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9101011
    Buy10997
    Hold8788
    Sell10111010
    Strong Sell2222
30 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 1807 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2393 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1755 k & BSE volume was 51 k.

30 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1540.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1555.4 & 1505.05 yesterday to end at 1524. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

