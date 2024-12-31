Hello User
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 31 Dec 2024, by 2.14 %. The stock closed at 1711.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1748.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at 1712.05 and closed slightly lower at 1711.80. The stock experienced a high of 1770.20 and a low of 1694. The market capitalization stood at 167,534.1 crore, with a trading volume of 59,300 shares on the BSE. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra reached a 52-week high of 1807.40 and a low of 1163.70.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1866 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 267.03% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 69 k.

31 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1711.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1770.2 & 1694 yesterday to end at 1748.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

