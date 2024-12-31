Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1712.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹1711.80. The stock experienced a high of ₹1770.20 and a low of ₹1694. The market capitalization stood at ₹167,534.1 crore, with a trading volume of 59,300 shares on the BSE. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra reached a 52-week high of ₹1807.40 and a low of ₹1163.70.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 267.03% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 69 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1770.2 & ₹1694 yesterday to end at ₹1748.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend