Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2025, by -0.60 %. The stock closed at 1680.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1670.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tech Mahindra opened at 1683.55 and closed slightly lower at 1680.10. The stock reached a high of 1703 and a low of 1650 during the session. With a market capitalization of 163,475.30 crore, Tech Mahindra's performance remains notable, considering its 52-week high of 1807.40 and a low of 1163.70. The BSE recorded a volume of 10,064 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11699.63Support 11651.73
Resistance 21726.22Support 21630.42
Resistance 31747.53Support 31603.83
31 Jan 2025, 08:35 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1785.0, 6.88% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7766
    Buy14141414
    Hold6667
    Sell9998
    Strong Sell3333
31 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 878 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1867 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 52.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 868 k & BSE volume was 10 k.

31 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1680.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1703 & 1650 yesterday to end at 1670.05. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

