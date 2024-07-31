Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Dips in Trading Today

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1515.05 and closed at ₹1525.35 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1551, while the lowest was ₹1515.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹150,542.68 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1555.4 and the low was ₹1087.85. On the BSE, a total volume of 58,029 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1536.6, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹1539.05
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra share price is at ₹1536.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1519.68 and ₹1551.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1519.68 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1551.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tech Mahindra has increased by 0.34% and is currently trading at ₹1544.35. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's shares have gained 37.88% to reach ₹1544.35, while the Nifty index has risen by 25.84% to 24857.30 in the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.99%
|3 Months
|11.31%
|6 Months
|16.71%
|YTD
|20.85%
|1 Year
|37.88%
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1551.63
|Support 1
|1519.68
|Resistance 2
|1567.77
|Support 2
|1503.87
|Resistance 3
|1583.58
|Support 3
|1487.73
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1445.0, 6.11% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1010.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1780.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|10
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|8
|7
|8
|8
|Sell
|10
|11
|10
|10
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 1680 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2280 k
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1622 k & BSE volume was 58 k.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1525.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1551 & ₹1515.05 yesterday to end at ₹1539.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend