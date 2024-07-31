Hello User
Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 31 Jul 2024, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 1539.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1536.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1515.05 and closed at 1525.35 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 1551, while the lowest was 1515.05. The market capitalization stood at 150,542.68 crore. The 52-week high was 1555.4 and the low was 1087.85. On the BSE, a total volume of 58,029 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1536.6, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹1539.05

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live Updates: Tech Mahindra share price is at 1536.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1519.68 and 1551.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1519.68 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1551.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 Jul 2024, 09:16 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tech Mahindra has increased by 0.34% and is currently trading at 1544.35. Over the past year, Tech Mahindra's shares have gained 37.88% to reach 1544.35, while the Nifty index has risen by 25.84% to 24857.30 in the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.99%
3 Months11.31%
6 Months16.71%
YTD20.85%
1 Year37.88%
31 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tech Mahindra on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11551.63Support 11519.68
Resistance 21567.77Support 21503.87
Resistance 31583.58Support 31487.73
31 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1445.0, 6.11% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1010.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1780.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9101011
    Buy10997
    Hold8788
    Sell10111010
    Strong Sell2222
31 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra volume yesterday was 1680 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2280 k

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1622 k & BSE volume was 58 k.

31 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1525.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1551 & 1515.05 yesterday to end at 1539.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

