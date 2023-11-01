Hello User
Techindia Nirman Share Price Live blog for 01 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:16 AM IST
Techindia Nirman stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 1.97 %. The stock closed at 14.73 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.02 per share. Investors should monitor Techindia Nirman stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Techindia Nirman

On the last day of trading for Techindia Nirman, the stock opened at 15 and closed at 14.73. The highest price reached during the day was 15.02, while the lowest price was 14.44. The market capitalization for Techindia Nirman is currently at 21.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 15.55, and the 52-week low is 6.42. The BSE volume for the stock was 12,827 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

