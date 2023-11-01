Techindia Nirman Share Price Live blog for 01 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading for Techindia Nirman, the stock opened at ₹15 and closed at ₹14.73. The highest price reached during the day was ₹15.02, while the lowest price was ₹14.44. The market capitalization for Techindia Nirman is currently at ₹21.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹15.55, and the 52-week low is ₹6.42. The BSE volume for the stock was 12,827 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.