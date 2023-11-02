Techindia Nirman Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

Techindia Nirman's stock opened at ₹14.72 and closed at ₹15.02 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹15.3, while the lowest price was ₹14.72. The company's market capitalization is ₹21.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹15.55, and the 52-week low is ₹6.42. The stock had a BSE volume of 4,821 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST
Techindia Nirman share price Live :Techindia Nirman closed at ₹15.02 on last trading day
