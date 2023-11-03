Techindia Nirman Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Techindia Nirman opened at ₹15.2 and closed at ₹15.3. The stock had a high of ₹15.3 and a low of ₹15.1. The market capitalization of Techindia Nirman is ₹21.63 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹15.55 and the 52-week low is ₹6.42. On the BSE, a total of 1,072 shares of Techindia Nirman were traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.04%
|3 Months
|50.24%
|6 Months
|66.12%
|YTD
|39.45%
|1 Year
|19.22%
On the last day of Techindia Nirman's trading on the BSE, a total of 1072 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹15.3 per share.
