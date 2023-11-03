Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Techindia Nirman Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Techindia Nirman stock price went down today, 03 Nov 2023, by -1.31 %. The stock closed at 15.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.1 per share. Investors should monitor Techindia Nirman stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Techindia Nirman

On the last day of trading, Techindia Nirman opened at 15.2 and closed at 15.3. The stock had a high of 15.3 and a low of 15.1. The market capitalization of Techindia Nirman is 21.63 crore. Its 52-week high is 15.55 and the 52-week low is 6.42. On the BSE, a total of 1,072 shares of Techindia Nirman were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 10:15 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price of Techindia Nirman stock is not provided. Today's high price of Techindia Nirman stock is also not provided.

03 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST Techindia Nirman Live Updates

03 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.04%
3 Months50.24%
6 Months66.12%
YTD39.45%
1 Year19.22%
03 Nov 2023, 08:22 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price Live :Techindia Nirman closed at ₹15.3 on last trading day

On the last day of Techindia Nirman's trading on the BSE, a total of 1072 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 15.3 per share.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.