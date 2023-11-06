Techindia Nirman Share Price Live blog for 06 Nov 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST
Techindia Nirman share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.19%
|3 Months
|42.39%
|6 Months
|68.89%
|YTD
|39.45%
|1 Year
|16.03%
06 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST
Techindia Nirman share price Live :Techindia Nirman closed at ₹15.1 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Techindia Nirman on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 611. The closing price for the day was ₹15.1.