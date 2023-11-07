Techindia Nirman share price Today Live Updates : Techindia Nirman Shares Plummet Due to Poor Earnings Report

On the last day of trading, Techindia Nirman had an open, close, high, and low price of ₹15.3. The market capitalization for the company is ₹21.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹15.55, while the 52-week low is ₹6.42. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 9.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Veer Energy & Infrastructure
|17.89
|-0.25
|-1.38
|19.54
|8.73
|26.77
|Genus Prime Infra
|15.49
|0.63
|4.24
|17.84
|8.5
|23.12
|Techindia Nirman
|15.0
|-0.3
|-1.96
|15.55
|6.42
|21.77552
|Garnet Construction
|14.75
|-0.77
|-4.96
|22.4
|10.1
|20.51
|Martinurn
|40.47
|0.0
|0.0
|55.0
|31.1
|20.86
Techindia Nirman stock currently has a price of ₹15. There has been a percent change of -1.96, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.3, showing a decrease of ₹0.3 in the stock price.
The current data for Techindia Nirman stock shows that the stock price is ₹15.3. There has been no change in the stock price, with a net change of 0. Overall, the stock price has remained stable.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.76%
|3 Months
|19.81%
|6 Months
|62.96%
|YTD
|41.28%
|1 Year
|23.2%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Techindia Nirman is ₹15.3. There has been no change in the price, indicating stability. The net change is also zero, suggesting that there have been no significant fluctuations in the stock's value.
On the last day of trading for Techindia Nirman on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 9. The closing price for the shares was ₹15.3.
