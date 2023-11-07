Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Techindia Nirman share price Today Live Updates : Techindia Nirman Shares Plummet Due to Poor Earnings Report

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Techindia Nirman stock price went down today, 07 Nov 2023, by -1.96 %. The stock closed at 15.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15 per share. Investors should monitor Techindia Nirman stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Techindia Nirman

On the last day of trading, Techindia Nirman had an open, close, high, and low price of 15.3. The market capitalization for the company is 21.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 15.55, while the 52-week low is 6.42. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 9.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:32 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Veer Energy & Infrastructure17.89-0.25-1.3819.548.7326.77
Genus Prime Infra15.490.634.2417.848.523.12
Techindia Nirman15.0-0.3-1.9615.556.4221.77552
Garnet Construction14.75-0.77-4.9622.410.120.51
Martinurn40.470.00.055.031.120.86
07 Nov 2023, 10:31 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price Today :Techindia Nirman trading at ₹15, down -1.96% from yesterday's ₹15.3

Techindia Nirman stock currently has a price of 15. There has been a percent change of -1.96, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.3, showing a decrease of 0.3 in the stock price.

07 Nov 2023, 10:14 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price: Today's high price: :.

07 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price update :Techindia Nirman trading at ₹15.3, up 0% from yesterday's ₹15.3

The current data for Techindia Nirman stock shows that the stock price is 15.3. There has been no change in the stock price, with a net change of 0. Overall, the stock price has remained stable.

07 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Techindia Nirman Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.76%
3 Months19.81%
6 Months62.96%
YTD41.28%
1 Year23.2%
07 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price Today :Techindia Nirman trading at ₹15.3, up 0% from yesterday's ₹15.3

Based on the current data, the stock price of Techindia Nirman is 15.3. There has been no change in the price, indicating stability. The net change is also zero, suggesting that there have been no significant fluctuations in the stock's value.

07 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price Live :Techindia Nirman closed at ₹15.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Techindia Nirman on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 9. The closing price for the shares was 15.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.