Techindia Nirman share price Today Live Updates : Techindia Nirman Stocks Plummet as Company Faces Financial Challenges

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Techindia Nirman stock price went down today, 08 Nov 2023, by -2 %. The stock closed at 15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.7 per share. Investors should monitor Techindia Nirman stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Techindia Nirman

On the last day of trading, Techindia Nirman opened at 15 and closed at 15.3. The stock had a high of 15 and a low of 15. The market capitalization of the company is 21.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 15.55 and the 52-week low is 6.42. The BSE volume for the stock was 299 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 11:02 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price NSE Live :Techindia Nirman trading at ₹14.7, down -2% from yesterday's ₹15

The current data of Techindia Nirman stock shows that the stock price is 14.7. There has been a percent change of -2%, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.3, suggesting a decrease of 0.3 in the stock price.

08 Nov 2023, 10:34 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Popular Estate Management18.020.00.028.838.9825.23
Genus Prime Infra15.440.593.9717.848.523.05
Techindia Nirman14.7-0.3-2.015.556.4222.06204
Garnet Construction15.470.473.1322.410.121.51
Gayatri Highways0.9-0.01-1.11.120.6221.57
08 Nov 2023, 10:29 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price Live :Techindia Nirman trading at ₹14.7, down -2% from yesterday's ₹15

The current data for Techindia Nirman stock shows that the price is 14.7 with a percent change of -2. The net change is -0.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2% and the decrease in value is 0.3.

Click here for Techindia Nirman Profit Loss

08 Nov 2023, 10:24 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Techindia Nirman stock was 14.7, and the high price was also 14.7.

08 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Techindia Nirman Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.0%
3 Months3.1%
6 Months53.3%
YTD38.53%
1 Year25.83%
08 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price Today :Techindia Nirman trading at ₹15, down -1.96% from yesterday's ₹15.3

The current data for Techindia Nirman stock shows that the price is 15. There has been a percent change of -1.96, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.3, suggesting a decrease of 0.3 in the stock price.

08 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price Live :Techindia Nirman closed at ₹15.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Techindia Nirman on the BSE, there were 299 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 15.3.

