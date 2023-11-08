Techindia Nirman share price Today Live Updates : Techindia Nirman Stocks Plummet as Company Faces Financial Challenges

On the last day of trading, Techindia Nirman opened at ₹15 and closed at ₹15.3. The stock had a high of ₹15 and a low of ₹15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹21.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹15.55 and the 52-week low is ₹6.42. The BSE volume for the stock was 299 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Popular Estate Management
|18.02
|0.0
|0.0
|28.83
|8.98
|25.23
|Genus Prime Infra
|15.44
|0.59
|3.97
|17.84
|8.5
|23.05
|Techindia Nirman
|14.7
|-0.3
|-2.0
|15.55
|6.42
|22.06204
|Garnet Construction
|15.47
|0.47
|3.13
|22.4
|10.1
|21.51
|Gayatri Highways
|0.9
|-0.01
|-1.1
|1.12
|0.62
|21.57
Today, the low price of Techindia Nirman stock was ₹14.7, and the high price was also ₹14.7.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.0%
|3 Months
|3.1%
|6 Months
|53.3%
|YTD
|38.53%
|1 Year
|25.83%
On the last day of trading for Techindia Nirman on the BSE, there were 299 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹15.3.
