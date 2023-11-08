Techindia Nirman share price Today Live Updates : Techindia Nirman Stocks Plummet as Company Faces Financial Challenges

On the last day of trading, Techindia Nirman opened at ₹15 and closed at ₹15.3. The stock had a high of ₹15 and a low of ₹15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹21.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹15.55 and the 52-week low is ₹6.42. The BSE volume for the stock was 299 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.