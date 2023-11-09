Hello User
Techindia Nirman share price Today Live Updates : Techindia Nirman stocks plummet due to poor financial performance

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Techindia Nirman stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -2 %. The stock closed at 15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.7 per share. Investors should monitor Techindia Nirman stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Techindia Nirman

On the last day of trading, the Techindia Nirman stock opened at 14.7 and closed at 15. The highest price reached during the day was also 14.7, while the lowest price was 14.7. The market capitalization of the company is 21.06 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 15.55 and 6.42, respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 40.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.63%
3 Months0.89%
6 Months50.25%
YTD35.78%
1 Year23.33%
09 Nov 2023, 09:20 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price Today :Techindia Nirman trading at ₹14.7, down -2% from yesterday's ₹15

Based on the current data, the Techindia Nirman stock has a price of 14.7. There has been a percent change of -2, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.3, meaning that the stock has decreased by 0.3 points.

09 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price Live :Techindia Nirman closed at ₹15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Techindia Nirman on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 40. The closing price for the stock was 15.

