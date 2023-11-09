Techindia Nirman share price Today Live Updates : Techindia Nirman stocks plummet due to poor financial performance

On the last day of trading, the Techindia Nirman stock opened at ₹14.7 and closed at ₹15. The highest price reached during the day was also ₹14.7, while the lowest price was ₹14.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹21.06 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹15.55 and ₹6.42, respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 40.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.63%
|3 Months
|0.89%
|6 Months
|50.25%
|YTD
|35.78%
|1 Year
|23.33%
Based on the current data, the Techindia Nirman stock has a price of ₹14.7. There has been a percent change of -2, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.3, meaning that the stock has decreased by 0.3 points.
On the last day of trading for Techindia Nirman on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 40. The closing price for the stock was ₹15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!