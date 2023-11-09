Techindia Nirman share price Today Live Updates : Techindia Nirman stocks plummet due to poor financial performance

On the last day of trading, the Techindia Nirman stock opened at ₹14.7 and closed at ₹15. The highest price reached during the day was also ₹14.7, while the lowest price was ₹14.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹21.06 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹15.55 and ₹6.42, respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 40.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.