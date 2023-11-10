Hello User
Techindia Nirman Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Techindia Nirman stock price went down today, 10 Nov 2023, by -1.97 %. The stock closed at 14.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.41 per share. Investors should monitor Techindia Nirman stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Techindia Nirman

Techindia Nirman's stock opened at 14.41 and closed at 14.7 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 14.7, while the lowest was 14.41. The company's market capitalization is 20.64 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 15.55 and the 52-week low is 6.42. The BSE volume for the day was 53 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price Live :Techindia Nirman closed at ₹14.7 on last trading day

On the last day of Techindia Nirman trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 53 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 14.7.

