Techindia Nirman share price Today Live Updates : Techindia Nirman Stock Soars on Positive Trading

On the last day of trading, Techindia Nirman opened and closed at ₹14.13. The stock reached a high and low of ₹14.13 as well. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹20.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹15.55, while the 52-week low is ₹6.42. Only 2 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Garnet Construction
|16.23
|0.06
|0.37
|22.4
|10.1
|22.56
|Martinurn
|40.9
|0.89
|2.22
|55.0
|31.1
|21.08
|Techindia Nirman
|14.13
|0.0
|0.0
|15.55
|6.42
|20.7727
|Raghunath Tobacco Company
|17.1
|-0.31
|-1.78
|23.95
|11.2
|20.52
|Citadel Realty Developers
|24.4
|-0.6
|-2.4
|40.66
|14.3
|19.26
Today, the low price of Techindia Nirman stock was ₹14.13, and the high price was also ₹14.13.
The current stock price of Techindia Nirman is ₹14.13. There has been no percent change and no net change in the stock price.
On the last day of Techindia Nirman trading on the BSE, there were 2 shares traded with a closing price of ₹14.13.
