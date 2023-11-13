Hello User
Techindia Nirman share price Today Live Updates : Techindia Nirman Stock Soars on Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:51 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Techindia Nirman stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 14.13 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.13 per share. Investors should monitor Techindia Nirman stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Techindia Nirman

On the last day of trading, Techindia Nirman opened and closed at 14.13. The stock reached a high and low of 14.13 as well. The market capitalization of the company stands at 20.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 15.55, while the 52-week low is 6.42. Only 2 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 12:51 PM IST Techindia Nirman Live Updates

13 Nov 2023, 12:38 PM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Garnet Construction16.230.060.3722.410.122.56
Martinurn40.90.892.2255.031.121.08
Techindia Nirman14.130.00.015.556.4220.7727
Raghunath Tobacco Company17.1-0.31-1.7823.9511.220.52
Citadel Realty Developers24.4-0.6-2.440.6614.319.26
13 Nov 2023, 12:26 PM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Techindia Nirman stock was 14.13, and the high price was also 14.13.

13 Nov 2023, 12:23 PM IST Techindia Nirman share price Today :Techindia Nirman trading at ₹14.13, up 0% from yesterday's ₹14.13

The current stock price of Techindia Nirman is 14.13. There has been no percent change and no net change in the stock price.

13 Nov 2023, 11:40 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price Live :Techindia Nirman closed at ₹14.13 on last trading day

On the last day of Techindia Nirman trading on the BSE, there were 2 shares traded with a closing price of 14.13.

