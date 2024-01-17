Hello User
Techindia Nirman share price Today Live Updates : Techindia Nirman Shares Rise on Strong Q3 Earnings

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 01:11 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Techindia Nirman stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2024, by 4.97 %. The stock closed at 27.14 per share. The stock is currently trading at 28.49 per share. Investors should monitor Techindia Nirman stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Techindia Nirman Stock Price Today

Techindia Nirman Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Techindia Nirman was 28.49, while the close price was 27.14. The stock's high for the day was 28.49, and the low was 27.2. The company has a market capitalization of 40.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 27.14, and the 52-week low is 6.42. The BSE volume for the day was 35,247 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 01:11 PM IST Techindia Nirman share price Live :Techindia Nirman trading at ₹28.49, up 4.97% from yesterday's ₹27.14

The current data for Techindia Nirman stock shows that the price is currently at 28.49. There has been a percent change of 4.97, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 1.35, which means that the stock has gained 1.35 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive price movement.

Click here for Techindia Nirman Profit Loss

17 Jan 2024, 01:01 PM IST Techindia Nirman Live Updates

17 Jan 2024, 12:42 PM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Stock Peers

17 Jan 2024, 12:33 PM IST Techindia Nirman share price NSE Live :Techindia Nirman trading at ₹28.49, up 4.97% from yesterday's ₹27.14

The current data for Techindia Nirman stock shows that the price is 28.49. There has been a 4.97% percent change, with a net change of 1.35.

17 Jan 2024, 12:23 PM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Today's Price range

Techindia Nirman stock's low price for the day was 27.2, while its high price reached 28.49.

17 Jan 2024, 11:40 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price Live :Techindia Nirman closed at ₹27.14 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Techindia Nirman on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 35,247. The closing price for the day was 27.14.

