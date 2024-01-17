Techindia Nirman share price Today Live Updates : Techindia Nirman Shares Rise on Strong Q3 Earnings

Techindia Nirman Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Techindia Nirman was ₹28.49, while the close price was ₹27.14. The stock's high for the day was ₹28.49, and the low was ₹27.2. The company has a market capitalization of ₹40.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹27.14, and the 52-week low is ₹6.42. The BSE volume for the day was 35,247 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.