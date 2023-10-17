Techindia Nirman share price Today Live Updates : Techindia Nirman closed today at 12.92, up 4.96% from yesterday's 12.31

On the last day of trading, Techindia Nirman opened at ₹12.31 and closed at ₹11.73. The stock reached a high of ₹12.31 and a low of ₹12.31 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17.64 crore, and the 52-week high and low are ₹17.3 and ₹6.42, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 1071 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.