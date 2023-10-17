Techindia Nirman share price Today Live Updates : Techindia Nirman closed today at 12.92, up 4.96% from yesterday's 12.31

On the last day of trading, Techindia Nirman opened at ₹12.31 and closed at ₹11.73. The stock reached a high of ₹12.31 and a low of ₹12.31 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17.64 crore, and the 52-week high and low are ₹17.3 and ₹6.42, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 1071 shares.
Techindia Nirman stock closed at ₹12.92, marking a percent change of 4.96 and a net change of 0.61. The previous day's closing price was ₹12.31.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Gayatri Highways
|0.82
|-0.01
|-1.2
|1.12
|0.62
|19.65
|Rodium Realty
|52.1
|-2.24
|-4.12
|70.0
|35.0
|16.92
|Techindia Nirman
|12.92
|0.61
|4.96
|17.3
|6.42
|18.05076
|Nyssa Corporation
|6.8
|0.6
|9.68
|8.0
|3.31
|20.4
|Satra Properties India
|0.96
|0.0
|0.0
|1.3
|0.65
|17.12
Today's low price for Techindia Nirman stock is ₹12.92 and the high price is also ₹12.92.
The 52-week low price of Techindia Nirman Ltd stock is 6.50000 and the 52-week high price is 17.10000.
Techindia Nirman stock is currently priced at ₹12.92, with a percent change of 4.96 and a net change of 0.61. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, indicating positive market sentiment. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the underlying reasons for this change. Investors should conduct further analysis and research before making any investment decisions.
Today's low price for Techindia Nirman stock is not provided. Today's high price for Techindia Nirman stock is also not provided.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|11.85
|10 Days
|11.75
|20 Days
|11.84
|50 Days
|12.49
|100 Days
|10.93
|300 Days
|10.19
Today's low price for Techindia Nirman stock is not provided. Today's high price for Techindia Nirman stock is also not provided.
On the last day of trading for Techindia Nirman on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1071. The closing price for the stock was ₹11.73.
