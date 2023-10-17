Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Techindia Nirman share price Today Live Updates : Techindia Nirman closed today at 12.92, up 4.96% from yesterday's 12.31

5 min read . 17 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Techindia Nirman stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 4.96 %. The stock closed at 12.31 per share. The stock is currently trading at 12.92 per share. Investors should monitor Techindia Nirman stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Techindia Nirman

On the last day of trading, Techindia Nirman opened at 12.31 and closed at 11.73. The stock reached a high of 12.31 and a low of 12.31 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the company is 17.64 crore, and the 52-week high and low are 17.3 and 6.42, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 1071 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:49 PM IST Techindia Nirman share price Today :Techindia Nirman closed today at ₹12.92, up 4.96% from yesterday's ₹12.31

Techindia Nirman stock closed at 12.92, marking a percent change of 4.96 and a net change of 0.61. The previous day's closing price was 12.31.

17 Oct 2023, 06:16 PM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Gayatri Highways0.82-0.01-1.21.120.6219.65
Rodium Realty52.1-2.24-4.1270.035.016.92
Techindia Nirman12.920.614.9617.36.4218.05076
Nyssa Corporation6.80.69.688.03.3120.4
Satra Properties India0.960.00.01.30.6517.12
17 Oct 2023, 05:45 PM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price for Techindia Nirman stock is 12.92 and the high price is also 12.92.

17 Oct 2023, 03:28 PM IST Techindia Nirman Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Techindia Nirman Ltd stock is 6.50000 and the 52-week high price is 17.10000.

17 Oct 2023, 03:19 PM IST Techindia Nirman share price Today :Techindia Nirman trading at ₹12.92, up 4.96% from yesterday's ₹12.31

Techindia Nirman stock is currently priced at 12.92, with a percent change of 4.96 and a net change of 0.61. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, indicating positive market sentiment. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the underlying reasons for this change. Investors should conduct further analysis and research before making any investment decisions.

17 Oct 2023, 02:40 PM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Gayatri Highways0.82-0.01-1.21.120.6219.65
Rodium Realty57.02.664.970.035.018.51
Techindia Nirman12.310.00.017.36.4218.05076
Nyssa Corporation6.280.081.298.03.3118.84
Satra Properties India0.92-0.04-4.171.30.6516.41
17 Oct 2023, 02:11 PM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price for Techindia Nirman stock is not provided. Today's high price for Techindia Nirman stock is also not provided.

17 Oct 2023, 01:42 PM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days11.85
10 Days11.75
20 Days11.84
50 Days12.49
100 Days10.93
300 Days10.19
17 Oct 2023, 01:17 PM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price for Techindia Nirman stock is not provided. Today's high price for Techindia Nirman stock is also not provided.

17 Oct 2023, 12:58 PM IST Techindia Nirman Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:37 PM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Gayatri Highways0.82-0.01-1.21.120.6219.65
Rodium Realty58.964.628.570.035.019.15
Techindia Nirman12.310.00.017.36.4218.05076
Nyssa Corporation6.450.254.038.03.3119.35
Satra Properties India0.95-0.01-1.041.30.6516.94
17 Oct 2023, 12:16 PM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price: Today's high price:

17 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price: Today's high price: :.

17 Oct 2023, 10:19 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price of Techindia Nirman stock was not provided. The high price of the stock today was :.

17 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Techindia Nirman Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price Live :Techindia Nirman closed at ₹11.73 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Techindia Nirman on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1071. The closing price for the stock was 11.73.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.