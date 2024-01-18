Techindia Nirman share price Today Live Updates : Techindia Nirman Soars in Trading Today

Techindia Nirman Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Techindia Nirman, the stock opened at ₹28.49 and closed at ₹27.14. The stock's high for the day was ₹28.49, while the low was ₹27.2. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹40.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹27.14, while the 52-week low is ₹6.42. The BSE volume for the stock was 43,620 shares.

