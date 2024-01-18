Hello User
Techindia Nirman share price Today Live Updates : Techindia Nirman Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Techindia Nirman stock price went up today, 18 Jan 2024, by 4.97 %. The stock closed at 27.14 per share. The stock is currently trading at 28.49 per share. Investors should monitor Techindia Nirman stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Techindia Nirman Stock Price Today

Techindia Nirman Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Techindia Nirman, the stock opened at 28.49 and closed at 27.14. The stock's high for the day was 28.49, while the low was 27.2. The company's market capitalization is currently at 40.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 27.14, while the 52-week low is 6.42. The BSE volume for the stock was 43,620 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price Today :Techindia Nirman trading at ₹28.49, up 4.97% from yesterday's ₹27.14

The current data for Techindia Nirman stock shows that the stock price is 28.49. There has been a percent change of 4.97, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.35, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, Techindia Nirman stock has seen a positive change in its price.

18 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price Live :Techindia Nirman closed at ₹27.14 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Techindia Nirman on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 43,620. The closing price for the day was 27.14.

